Halo: Campaign Evolved showcased in an exciting trailer, will launch in July

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One of the most exciting presentations at Microsoft's Showcase was Halo: Campaign Evolved. It wasn't just stunning graphics, new enemies, and iconic characters that were on display, but also entirely new features. We got to see snippets of three brand-new missions set a year before the events of the main campaign in the first game.

It remains to be seen what these missions will add to the narrative, but we'll get to see characters not present in the original—such as Brutes and, in this case, possibly one of the Covenant's leaders. You can watch the trailer below. The game launches on July 28, 2026, on Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Xbox Cloud. Are you eager to play the original campaign again?

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