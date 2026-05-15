Halo: Campaign Evolved marketing campaign for PlayStation 5 is now up and running

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After Gears of War: Reloaded was released on PlayStation 5 last year and then-Xbox head Phil Spencer stated that there were no red lines regarding what Microsoft could release on other platforms, most people probably had a hunch about what was coming. And sure enough, when Halo: Campaign Evolved was finally announced, PlayStation 5 was listed as one of the formats it would be coming to, and Sony has since used this in its marketing.

It's probably the biggest multi-platform surprise since Sonic appeared on the GameCube, but in recent weeks the pendulum has begun to swing again since the new Xbox head, Asha Sharma, openly started talking about refocusing on exclusives. Does that mean the Halo: Combat Evolved remake is in jeopardy for PlayStation gamers?

No, that doesn't seem to be the case; on the contrary, there are clear signs that it's coming to the PlayStation 5, and perhaps sooner than we think. A Reddit user reports that their local GameStop has now started displaying Halo: Campaign Evolved cases for promotional purposes. They usually do this relatively close to when pre-orders start, and that would fit with the latest rumors claiming the game will launch in late July.

We expect to hear more during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, when Master Chief is sure to make an appearance, given that the game is set to launch this year.