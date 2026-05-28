Halo: Campaign Evolved isn't "really an in-studio project," says leaker

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Xbox may say that Halo: Campaign Evolved is coming from Halo Studios, but according to one well-known leaker, there have been a fair few cooks standing over the pot. The game has allegedly been outsourced heavily, which could indicate that Halo Studios is prioritising another project set in one of Xbox's largest IPs.

Halo insider Rebs Gaming comes with a new report (via Windows Central), stating that the remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved campaign was made using "a lot of outsourcing." This includes things like "core programming and design, so much so that it's not really an in-studio project," says Rebs.

This may sound a bit odd at first, as you'd expect Halo Studios to be the primary force behind a remake of the original Halo campaign, but this isn't exactly new for Halo. In the past, contractors have been used alongside other studios. This may indicate that Halo Studios is instead working on another game in the franchise, perhaps the next step as other studios work on delivering improved versions of what came before.

Speaking of improvements, it appears Halo: Campaign Evolved will have plenty of them, besides the visual changes we've already seen. The maligned Library level is getting a rework, and there will apparently be a Campaign Remix feature, which adds modifiers onto the campaign to make it a bit more of a replayable experience. We'll find out more officially soon, when Xbox hosts its Summer Game Fest presentation.