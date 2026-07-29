Halo: Campaign Evolved impresses on both PlayStation and Xbox

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As of yesterday, Halo: Campaign Evolved is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X, even for those who didn't purchase a more expensive edition. In the time since its release, the tech experts at Digital Foundry have taken a closer look at the game to find out how this historically significant title (the first Halo built with Unreal Engine 5, and of course Master Chief's first appearance on PlayStation 5) performs. Has Halo Studios given Sony's consoles the love they deserve?

Fortunately, the answer to that question appears to be yes. Digital Foundry is generally very satisfied and notes, among other things, that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions run at 60 frames per second and "are effectively on par in terms of image quality and overall presentation." Xbox Series S owners can also be satisfied, because even though certain elements have been scaled back and the resolution is lower, the console manages to "leverage the same core Unreal Engine 5 technologies as its more powerful sibling" - all at 60 frames per second.

The winner among the consoles, however, is the PlayStation 5 Pro, which delivers better image quality and a smoother frame rate. If you play in Quality Mode, you can also look forward to a slightly higher resolution.

Digital Foundry thus concludes that Halo: Campaign Evolved is "highly recommended across all platforms" and notes that it is "a near-perfect showcase for Unreal Engine 5."

We've already reviewed the game, and you can read what we thought of it right here.