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Good news, Halo fans! Halo Studios has officially confirmed Halo: Campaign Evolved has "gone gold" and is now ready for launch at the end of July.

While the main launch will happen on July 28, when all players can snag the Standard Edition of the game and re-experience Master Chief's first adventure on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, there is an Early Access period being offered to those who pick up Premium Edition, which grants access to five days of early gameplay starting from July 23.

Featuring just the campaign element of Combat Evolved, Campaign Evolved brings "the original story rebuilt with high-definition visuals, updated cinematics, refined controls, plus a brand-new three-mission adventure." It'll be playable solo, in two-player split-screen co-op on consoles, and in four-player online co-op too, with crossplay and cross-progression supported.

With all of this being said, will you be snagging a Halo: Campaign Evolved copy?