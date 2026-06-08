Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Fable are all getting Collector's Editions
They are all pretty massive things we suspect will make the fans really happy, and will surely become thought after items for collectors.
One of the many revelations during the Xbox Games Showcase was the long-awaited announcement of a release date for the Unreal Engine 5 remake of Halo: Campaign Evolved. It's set to launch as early as July 28, and as we reported earlier this evening, it features three brand-new missions starring Master Chief that take place one year before the events of Halo: Combat Evolved.
When Bungie was making the Halo games, it was common for Microsoft to release absolutely insane collector's editions of Master Chief's adventures, the most famous of which is the Legendary Edition of Halo 3. That edition included a replica of his Mjolnir helmet.
And when Halo: Campaign is released - it's once again time for deluxe editions. And this doesn't just include this game; Gears of War: E-Day and Fable (both of which also received release dates this evening, October 6 and February 23, respectively) will also get deluxe editions. Here's what you get for your money:
Halo: Campaign Evolved - Collector's Edition
- Xbox Series X Edition includes Halo: Campaign Evolved physical game disc and Premium Edition Upgrade voucher code
- PlayStation 5 Edition includes Halo: Campaign Evolved physical game disc and Premium Edition Upgrade voucher code
- Steam Edition includes Halo: Campaign Evolved - Premium Edition voucher code (includes single code for base game and Premium Edition Upgrade content)
- Collectible SteelBook
- 12" Master Chief Statue
- Replica LED Cortana Chip with rechargeable cord
- Three original Concept Art pieces (11" x 17")
- Modernized recreation of 2001 Combat Evolved physical game manual (in English, French Canadian, French, Spanish, and German only)*
- Alpha Halo Armory Pack, featuring 5 Master Chief Armor skins & 6 weapon skins
- Art of Halo: Campaign Evolved Digital Artbook
- Halo: Hungry Buzzards Digital Short Story
- Digital Game Manual
Gears of War: E-Day - Collector's Edition
- 15-inch collectible diorama statue of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago (requires 3 AAA batteries, not included)
- 1:1 scale replica of Carlos Santiago's COG tags made of metal zinc alloy and brass
- In-game photo
- Lithograph
- Thank-You Note from The Coalition
- Luke Preece designed Custom SteelBook® Case
- Collector's Display Packaging
- Gears of War: E-Day base game (Xbox customers will receive a physical disc, Steam customers will receive a digital code)
- The Collector's Edition also includes the Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition digital upgrade which includes up to 5-Days Early Access, Bravo Squad Signature Weapon Pack, 1,000 Iron (premium in-game currency), and Five Seasonal Customization Packs, starting with the Emergence Pack at launch (the remaining packs will be available as released).
Fable - Collector's Edition
- Physical Collectibles
- Jack of Blades Statuette
- Hardcover Art Book (English Only)
- Collectible SteelBook® case
- Custom Heroes Guild Seal Pin
- Early Access - Play up to 5 days before launch
- Full game ( XBOX and PlayStation customers will receive a physical disc, Steam customers will receive a digital code)
- Fable Premium Edition Content Pack
- Fable: Order of the Hero expansion (coming post-launch)
- Fable Digital Art Book & Soundtrack
All three are available for purchase via the Xbox Game Studios Shop: here for Halo, here for Gears, and here for Fable.