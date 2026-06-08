Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Fable are all getting Collector's Editions

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One of the many revelations during the Xbox Games Showcase was the long-awaited announcement of a release date for the Unreal Engine 5 remake of Halo: Campaign Evolved. It's set to launch as early as July 28, and as we reported earlier this evening, it features three brand-new missions starring Master Chief that take place one year before the events of Halo: Combat Evolved.

When Bungie was making the Halo games, it was common for Microsoft to release absolutely insane collector's editions of Master Chief's adventures, the most famous of which is the Legendary Edition of Halo 3. That edition included a replica of his Mjolnir helmet.

And when Halo: Campaign is released - it's once again time for deluxe editions. And this doesn't just include this game; Gears of War: E-Day and Fable (both of which also received release dates this evening, October 6 and February 23, respectively) will also get deluxe editions. Here's what you get for your money:

Halo: Campaign Evolved - Collector's Edition



Xbox Series X Edition includes Halo: Campaign Evolved physical game disc and Premium Edition Upgrade voucher code



PlayStation 5 Edition includes Halo: Campaign Evolved physical game disc and Premium Edition Upgrade voucher code



Steam Edition includes Halo: Campaign Evolved - Premium Edition voucher code (includes single code for base game and Premium Edition Upgrade content)



Collectible SteelBook



12" Master Chief Statue



Replica LED Cortana Chip with rechargeable cord



Three original Concept Art pieces (11" x 17")



Modernized recreation of 2001 Combat Evolved physical game manual (in English, French Canadian, French, Spanish, and German only)*



Alpha Halo Armory Pack, featuring 5 Master Chief Armor skins & 6 weapon skins



Art of Halo: Campaign Evolved Digital Artbook



Halo: Hungry Buzzards Digital Short Story



Digital Game Manual



Gears of War: E-Day - Collector's Edition



15-inch collectible diorama statue of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago (requires 3 AAA batteries, not included)



1:1 scale replica of Carlos Santiago's COG tags made of metal zinc alloy and brass



In-game photo



Lithograph



Thank-You Note from The Coalition



Luke Preece designed Custom SteelBook® Case



Collector's Display Packaging



Gears of War: E-Day base game (Xbox customers will receive a physical disc, Steam customers will receive a digital code)



The Collector's Edition also includes the Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition digital upgrade which includes up to 5-Days Early Access, Bravo Squad Signature Weapon Pack, 1,000 Iron (premium in-game currency), and Five Seasonal Customization Packs, starting with the Emergence Pack at launch (the remaining packs will be available as released).



Fable - Collector's Edition



Physical Collectibles



Jack of Blades Statuette



Hardcover Art Book (English Only)



Collectible SteelBook® case



Custom Heroes Guild Seal Pin



Early Access - Play up to 5 days before launch



Full game ( XBOX and PlayStation customers will receive a physical disc, Steam customers will receive a digital code)



Fable Premium Edition Content Pack



Fable: Order of the Hero expansion (coming post-launch)



Fable Digital Art Book & Soundtrack



All three are available for purchase via the Xbox Game Studios Shop: here for Halo, here for Gears, and here for Fable.