Halo: Campaign Evolved and Gears of War: E-Day both offers couch co-op

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A lot of people were deeply disappointed when it turned out that Halo 5: Guardians and Halo Infinite lacked local co-op. For many who grew up with the series, this has been a defining feature of Master Chief's adventures, and it certainly made Warthog racing much more meaningful when a friend could shoot while you drove.

But... now we have good news, as the Xbox Store reveals that local co-op is back in the Halo universe, and up to two people can each take on the role of Master Chief and take on the Covenant on the first ringworld. But it actually gets even better, because Gears of War: E-Day will also support this, as we can read on Xbox Wire that it offers "two-player split-screen."

Halo: Campaign Evolved releases on July 28, while Gears of War: E-Day premieres on October 6. Both of these titles will also get very substantial collector's editions - something you can read more about here.