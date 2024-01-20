Halo actor: The Master Chief love story "was a huge mistake"

HQ

After two decades of waiting, the Halo fans finally got a proper live-action Halo series two years ago. But it wasn't exactly a homerun with the community which was highly divided as the mythology was largely rewritten (Master Chief suddenly has a magic connection to the Halo rings), Master Chief rarely uses his helmet and a random kid got a huge amount of screen time in a story of her own that no one really seemed to care about.

Then there was the love story and nudity. It wasn't only the face of John-117 we got to see, but also his nude Spartan hindquarters, and he fell in love and had sex. Very few people seemed to think this was a great idea, and it turns out one of the people who really didn't like it was Master Chief himself, the actor Pablo Schreiber.

In an interview with SFX Magazine, he explains that he strongly opposed it and says it was all a big mistake, but there was nothing he could do about it:

"The decision to make the connection between Makee and John a romantic connection was a huge mistake.

I felt it was a huge mistake at the time and I argued against it and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don't write the scripts. I only give my opinion. It wasn't listened to."

The second season of the Halo series seems to be more intense than the first one, and a lot of people liked the first trailer, which you can check out over here. Halo: Season 2 premieres on February 8, and you can watch it on Paramount+ and SkyShowtime.

Thanks GamesRadar