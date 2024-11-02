English
Halo 5: Guardians

Halo 5 is "never" coming to PC, according to former dev

With The Master Chief Collection and Halo Infinite on PC, it's the black sheep of the series in not making the jump.

Halo 5: Guardians released back in late 2015, and since then we've actually not seen too much of Master Chief and his story. Of course, we got Halo Infinite back in 2021, and there are still players heading to The Master Chief Collection to remember the good old days, but Halo 5 remains elusive in that it is only available via Xbox One.

Fans have wanted the game to come to PC for some time, but former developer Tyler Owens doesn't think it's going to happen. Speaking on X/Twitter (via TheGamer), Owens said the following to a fan who requested a PC port.

"I wish but it's never going to happen. I think the port that was being considered ran into significant tech hurdles and was scrapped."

You can never truly say never in gaming a lot of the time, so fans will still hope for a release on PC one day, but the main question is if it could make money. If tech hurdles got in the way, the only way for Microsoft to want to get around them would be if a profit can be smelled over the hurdles. Considering the lukewarm response at launch to Halo 5: Guardians, it's up in the air whether a lot of people would shell out for it on a new platform.

Halo 5: Guardians

