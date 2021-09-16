Halo 5: Guardians is not coming to PC despite rumours

HQ

One of the games that was listed in the massive Nvidia leak a few days ago was Halo 5: Guardians. Considering that all other main Halo games have been released for PC, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Halo 5: Guardians show up as well.

Unfortunately, this won't happen. And the source is the 343 Industries Community Manager Brian Jarrard, who has a theory on why the game was listed in the leak, but shoots almost all hope down on Twitter:

"Maybe this was for "H5:Forge" but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC. We know there's some demand for it, but as we've stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currently"

So... basically, there is hope. We have a hard time seeing 343 Industries putting resources on this instead of Halo Infinite for the foreseeable future though, so don't hold your breath.