Halo 4 debuts on PC next week via The Master Chief Collection

Halo 4, 343 Industries' first stab at the series after taking the reins from Bungie, has now been announced to be launching on the PC via The Master Chief Collection on November 17. The title will reportedly be the last entry into the collection and has been described on its official trailer to feature a "fully remastered campaign."

Halo 4 is the latest title to join the collection on the PC, as 343 Industries have been sprinkling in new additions over the last few months. Halo 3: ODST was the last game in the series to make its way over to the PC, and this was added in September. With Halo 4 soon to be in place, the PC version of the collection will feature all of the content included within its console counterpart.

Will you be jumping back into Halo 4 when it hits PC next week?