English
Follow us
news
Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo 4 debuts on PC next week via The Master Chief Collection

It's not a simple port too, as its campaign will be "fully remastered."

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Halo 4, 343 Industries' first stab at the series after taking the reins from Bungie, has now been announced to be launching on the PC via The Master Chief Collection on November 17. The title will reportedly be the last entry into the collection and has been described on its official trailer to feature a "fully remastered campaign."

Halo 4 is the latest title to join the collection on the PC, as 343 Industries have been sprinkling in new additions over the last few months. Halo 3: ODST was the last game in the series to make its way over to the PC, and this was added in September. With Halo 4 soon to be in place, the PC version of the collection will feature all of the content included within its console counterpart.

Will you be jumping back into Halo 4 when it hits PC next week?

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Related texts

Halo: Reach RemasteredScore

Halo: Reach Remastered
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It has aged exceptionally well, a fact that speaks to Bungie's original quality as well as the restorative nip and tuck overseen by 343 Industries."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy