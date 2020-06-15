Halo 3's Firefight coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection

You're watching Advertisements

Halo: The Master Chief Collection had a really troubled launch where basically almost nothing worked properly. This was a result of several game engines combined in one game and a tight deadline. But since then, 343 Industries has made sure the game is the Halo paradise it was supposed to be, and besides Master Chief's games, it has also been expanded with Halo: Reach and Halo 3: ODST.

But the last one is only partially true, as Firefight mode was missing. This was a Halo take on the Horde mode from Gears of War 2, and was actually really, really good. And now 343 Industries has revealed via the Halo series' official Twitter account that we should indeed be prepared to drop, as Firefight is coming back this summer.

If the Firefight mode will be added to both PC and Xbox One at once is currently unknown, but still very good news of course. Are you prepared to drop this summer?