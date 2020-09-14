Halo 3: ODST is hitting the Master Chief Collection on PC next week

You're watching Advertisements

Halo fans on PC have been drip-fed the Master Collection over the last few months, with a new entry being released by 343i every couple of months. Next up it's Halo 3: ODST, the fifth game to land on the platform and Bungie's penultimate entry in the Halo series.

ODST tells a very different story to that of the mainline Halo series, with the player walking in the shoes of several characters from the same ODST unit as they battle through the streets of New Mombassa. This Halo 3 spin-off was also noteworthy as the game that introduced Firefight mode to the franchise for the first time.

Confirmation came via Twitter, and following the short statement confirming the game's release date below, you'll find the trailer that accompanied the announcement.

Halo 3: ODST will officially arrive on PC as a part of the Master Chief Collection, on September 22nd. Suit up, strap in, and prepare to return to New Mombassa.

If you haven't played the game before and you're intrigued, as we noted in our 2015 re-review, "the campaign is still, after all these years, worthy of your time."