You're watching Advertisements

Halo 3 has finally released on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection and it should be enough to keep Halo fans satiated until the release of Halo Infinite later this year. If you have yet to try the game out - maybe you're waiting for the hefty PC download to finish - you can join us on our live page this afternoon where we'll revisit the Bungie classic.

Sound interesting? Head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).