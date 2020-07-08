Halo 3 finally arrives on PC next week

You're watching Advertisements

It's taken its sweet time, but Microsoft announced last night that Halo 3 will finally be available on PC on July 14, in just seven days. The classic sci-fi shooter from Bungie released on the Xbox 360 in September 2007 and later became available on Xbox One as part of The Master Chief Collection, the definitive compilation of the series that's deploying on PC this year before Halo Infinite kicks off a new generation of games on both Xbox and gaming computers.

The game will show up on both the Windows Store and Steam, and it's also worth reminding you that Xbox Game Pass subscribers have access to the collection anyway. Here's the launch trailer encouraging players to "finish the fight". Will you do it for the first time or will you be revisiting the classic?