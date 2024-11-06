Halo 2 turns 20 and Halo Infinite is rolling out some nostalgic maps to celebrate

HQ

The year is 2004, you and your friends have gathered at your house after school. The pizza has been ordered, you each have your own 2L bottle of pop, and on your Xbox you see the Halo 2 logo flash up on your blocky TV. Life is good, and sorry to say, it doesn't get much better.

Now, 20 years later, Halo Infinite is looking to take us back to those times. To celebrate the anniversary of Halo 2's release, the developers have made a playlist featuring some iconic Halo 2 multiplayer maps, alongside authentic gameplay. If you want to check it out for yourself, the playlist is called Delta Arena, and it's available in Halo Infinite.

Also, in The Master Chief Collection, a mod has been added to the Steam workshop which gives you a fully playable demo of the E3 2003 reveal, which hasn't yet been made available. Very cool. A bunch of these maps have been recreated with the help of the Halo community as well, showing just how strong the love remains for some fans of Halo.