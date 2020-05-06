Cookies

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo 2 joins Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC next week

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is expanding next week, bringing yet another grand game to the already great collection.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is just about complete but it's not quite there yet. On Tuesday next week, however, it gets a step closer with the release of Halo 2: Anniversary joining the titles in the grand series collection on PC. The Anniversary edition features new visuals (that can be toggled on or off depending on how you want to view it) and has been optimised for PC and those of you who hold an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC (or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) can grab it as part of the service at launch.

Halo 2: Anniversary joins Halo: The Master Chief Collection on May 12. Watch the new trailer below.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

