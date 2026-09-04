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I'm a massive horror film nerd. Or, to be more specific, a slasher film nerd. I've even done some research into this subgenre, which - without much exaggeration - is very close to my heart. The best slasher film? Halloween (1978), of course.

You know the story - six-year-old Michael Myers murders his sister and is locked away at Smith's Grove Sanitarium. Fifteen years later, he escapes and makes his way back to little Haddonfield, where he begins to stalk his other sister (though we don't actually find out she's his sister until the sequel) and her friends. The film laid the foundations for the entire slasher genre and is a milestone in the history of horror cinema.

Now, you and I have the chance to play as Michael Myers in Illfonics' new horror game - Halloween: The Game. The studio is behind both Friday the 13th: The Game and Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. The former was released back in 2017 and pioneered this type of game genre known as asymmetrical multiplayer horror. One player takes on the role of a classic horror film killer, whilst four others play as ordinary people/victims. That is, if you're playing online. I haven't actually played either of the games mentioned above, but I did play Evil Dead: The Game, which was released in 2022. Even though it was made by a different studio, I still have a fair idea of what to expect.

The first, but by no means the last, murder committed by Michael Myers.

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The game has a rather sparse menu - single-player and multiplayer. For specific reasons, I'll focus on single-player first. The game presents single-player as a sort of tutorial for multiplayer. It is subsequently divided into a prologue and five chapters. All six of these sections revolve around six different parts of the film, although you don't actually play through those parts themselves each time, but rather sequences that take place before, after, or even during the film scenes. To give an example, the prologue takes place when Michael escapes from Smith's Grove. You then get to control Michael as he makes his way out of the hospital (here you also get to try your hand at attacking a few hospital guards) and, in true GTA style, eventually steals Dr Loomis's car - his doctor and a recurring character in the film series - and drives off. Chapter two takes place on the night he arrives in Haddonfield - the day before Halloween. You pick up the story just as Michael has broken in and snatched his legendary white mask. There's a gap in the film here, which is filled by Michael celebrating his fancy new mask by running round the town centre and killing people. Now, I'm not going to get hung up on the details in relation to the film, but in the film the alarm goes off in the afternoon. I find it hard to believe that the shop's alarm would have been blaring all night until the afternoon of the following day without the police turning up at the scene. But as I said - I'm not going to get hung up on such details.

Controlling Michael is a bit like controlling a container in any game. I don't think anyone's actually done that (I can't think of a single container game), but I reckon it gives a pretty accurate idea of what it feels like to control him. Speed has never really been Michael Myers's strong point, come to think of it. His strength, on the other hand, lies in sneaking around and hiding in the shadows. Hence the nickname 'The Shape'. In the end credits of the original film, the character isn't actually listed as Michael Myers, but as 'The Shape'. You can fill up various gauges by sneaking up on, but also by staring at, your victims. They then become easier to kill if you've done so. This act of staring is a classic device in slasher films and is known as 'the gaze'. This gaze has been the subject of much research, and many conclude that the gaze itself is voyeuristic in nature.

Sneaking around is fun, but you have to be careful not to get caught. If you do, it'll mean a call to the police!

When playing as Michael, you have something called a 'shape jump'. This means you become invisible and fast, which is an extremely important ability in the game. In the light of street lamps and other light sources, you move more slowly, and you cannot break out of 'shape jump' whilst in a light source. But because you do this in the dark near a light source, you can end up right in front of another character and deliver a proper jump scare. You can also glide through (many) doors and windows and appear right in front of a character in the middle of a living room in a house. This contributes to that 'how did he get in there unseen?' feeling found in many horror films.

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This is what the world looks like in 'shape jump'.

Unfortunately, I haven't had the chance to play this - in my view, a purely online game - online. Why? Every time I've played it in preparation for this review, there haven't been enough players (or reviewers, if you like) from around the world playing online. The matchmaking has just been ticking away for several minutes without anything happening. It doesn't matter whether I logged on in the morning or the afternoon - I haven't been able to start a single multiplayer match. So, unfortunately, the rating is quite heavily influenced by this very issue, which is a shame.

To sum up, Halloween: The Game has potential. It was difficult to have any great expectations of the single-player mode in this sort of game, so the single-player didn't surprise me in either a good or a bad way. It's fun to sneak around in the shadows, ambushing and attacking characters. Even though, in my case, these are NPCs. I can see the game's potential, but despite that, I still don't dare give it a higher rating than I have. After all, it's happened before that you've seen potential in a game, but when you've actually played it, it's turned out to be a let-down when it really matters.