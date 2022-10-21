Halloween Terror comes to Overwatch 2 next week

HQ

We've known for a while that Blizzard intends to continue its seasonal event celebrations in Overwatch 2, and that the first would be the returning Halloween Terror. With Halloween only ten days out, the developer has finally announced just when the event will kick off.

As stated over Twitter, we can expect Halloween Terror to make its comeback on October 25, 2022. We're not shown any cosmetics that will be offered just yet, but the flicker of a Sombra hack logo does affirm that the character will be involved to some degree. Also, while Blizzard has yet to slap an end date on the event, seasonal events ran for three weeks in the original Overwatch, so we can probably expect something similar here.

What Blizzard has done is share a little bit of extra lore teasing the returning event. Provided in the form of a letter from the Lord of Adlersbrunn (the town in the map Eichenwalde), who is reflecting on the anniversary of Doctor Junkenstein's attack. The note reads as follows.

"Today, I note with great relief that the wounds Doctor Junkenstein left upon the town of Adlersbrunn have, at last, begun to heal. Our people know peace again, and once more do laughter and light fill the streets. News of our prosperity has spread afar, and travelers from all walks of life have come to partake of it. The chapter of misfortune, it seems, has finally come to a close.

But I must confess, the sleepless nights in the wake of the terrible encounters with Junkenstein have returned to plague me. As we near the anniversary of the mad doctor's revenge, an unmistakable feeling of dread has taken hold of my heart. I try to dismiss these as omens born of an overactive imagination, and I cannot bring myself to trouble my advisors with such unfounded worries. I suppose it is the burden of a ruler to endure his fears with stoicism.

In any case, the preparations for our autumn festivals keep me busy enough to put the thoughts out of mind. Which reminds me, when the celebrations are through, I must ask one of the guards to look into the strange noises coming from the old quarters of the castle. I pray the rats have not made another nest!"