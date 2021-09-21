Halloween Kills shown in final trailer

HQ

The twelfth (!) Halloween movie in a row is upon us, and Universal is celebrating by releasing a new trailer for Michael Myers' latest murder-and-slaughter-fest. On October 15, the film is finally set to premiere after being delayed for over a year due to the pandemic. You can watch the trailer below.

Coming this October, the sequel, promised to be the last film in the Halloween series, Halloween Ends, is scheduled to premiere - although it isn't the first time we've heard that a horror movie is the last installation in a series, only to get more...