English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Halloween Kills shown in final trailer

This spooky season is starting to ramp-up.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The twelfth (!) Halloween movie in a row is upon us, and Universal is celebrating by releasing a new trailer for Michael Myers' latest murder-and-slaughter-fest. On October 15, the film is finally set to premiere after being delayed for over a year due to the pandemic. You can watch the trailer below.

Coming this October, the sequel, promised to be the last film in the Halloween series, Halloween Ends, is scheduled to premiere - although it isn't the first time we've heard that a horror movie is the last installation in a series, only to get more...

HQ
Halloween Kills shown in final trailer


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy