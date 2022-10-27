Halloween Horror 2022: Ten Terrifying Games for the Spooky Season

HQ

It's that time of year again: spooky season. Whether you're the type to put on a brave face, faint at the slightest sign of gore, or even enjoy the thrill of being terrified to your core, there's something here for you. We've compiled some of 2022's freshest and most fearsome titles that are sure to have you shrinking into your sofa and pulling the blanket up over your eyes. Turn down the lights, turn up the speakers, and prepare yourself for the horrors to come.

Scorn

Drawing on the works of H.R. Giger and Zdizslaw Beksinski, Scorn is a horror title that's been in the works for a while. Finally released just in time for Halloween, this biopunk survival horror throws players into a distinctly eerie and uncannily alive world, full of unforgiving enemies and challenges. Its regional level design presents distinct ecosystems throughout the game's areas. For lovers of body horror this game is a must play.

The Mortuary Assistant

The indie horror The Mortuary Assistant places players in the shoes of an apprentice at River Fields Mortuary, called in to work a night shift. However, it quickly becomes apparent that there is something very wrong, and the player must complete their duties as they unravel this mystery. Trapped in this creepy environment and with the torment quickly increasing throughout the night, this is one terrifying journey of self discovery.

Nightmare Reaper

A 2.5D FPS game inspired by classic 90s shooters, Nightmare Reaper utilises rogue-lite and looter shooter gameplay elements to offer players a guns-blazing trip through hordes of hellish foes. With generated level design elements, tons of variety in skill trees and weapons, and even a minigames system, this monstrous shooter is ideal for those wanting to blast their way through Halloween-appropriate enemies.

Evil Dead: The Game

Drawing on characters and elements from throughout the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetric PvP horror title where the survivors can not only defend themselves, but fight back. Through a combination of looting, zone control and FPS gameplay elements, the survivors will seek to close the breach between worlds and defeat the foes in front of them. With a bunch of updates already in place since its debut in May, this game is a great choice for fans of Evil Dead and asymmetric horror alike.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The sequel to the beloved Dying Light, Dying Light 2 Stay Human had a rough launch but has now firmly established itself as a worthy successor. Based around a survivor-built city after the world has collapsed, you take the role of a nomad whose decisions shape the world's future. With strong parkour and FPS elements, day/night survival, and a variety of threatening Infected to have to overcome, this game builds upon its predecessor but ultimately stands well on its own two feet.

Martha is Dead

An indie psychological thriller title set in rural Tuscany, Italy in 1944, Martha is Dead is less a game of abject horror and more a narrative of wartime tragedy, mental health and trauma that will haunt players long after finishing. With truly chilling and authentic photography and marionette sequences that form the game's core mechanic of recollection, this game is best played in a single dedicated night-time session.

The Quarry

The most recent in a string of choice-driven horror RPGs from Supermassive Games, The Quarry follows a group of camp counsellors during their last night in Hackett's Quarry after the summer has ended. Dramatic, cinematic and full of tense life or death choices, The Quarry is a gripping narrative experience for fans of character-driven horror.

Resident Evil Village Winters' Expansion

Not a standalone title but a DLC, the Winters' Expansion for Resident Evil Village releases just in time for Halloween. With it comes new Mercenaries content, a third-person perspective mode, and most importantly the new 'Shadows of Rose' post-game story addition. This content sees Rose retracing her father's journey through warped sequences of the main game, seeking to overcome the Megamycete once and for all. For fans of Village, this could be a great choice to sit and play through on Halloween.

Cult of the Lamb

A less overtly terrifying, but aptly horrific Halloween option is Cult of the Lamb. Cute and dark in all the right ways, this colony sim and roguelike game lets players build their own menacing cult of adorable animal followers and confront lurking monstrosities for greater influence. With a Blood Moon themed event for the spooky season, now is the perfect time to form your own questionable faith.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Is there something strange in your neighbourhood? Put down the phone, and take up your own Proton Pack to deal with it yourself. An asymmetrical PvP title, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed oozes Halloween nostalgia. Players can take the role of their own fully customisable Ghostbuster or play as the ghost and wreak havoc. Simple to learn, faithful to the franchise and with future content planned to keep it fresh, this looks like a great title for some Halloween-themed fun with friends.

Well, that's all our Halloween picks for this year. Hopefully something caught your eye and will have you pale-faced with fright in no time. Let us know what you decide to play in the comments below, and happy Halloween.