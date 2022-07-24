Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Halloween Ends to premiere in October

We've got a trailer giving a look at the final chapter of this long-running series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Halloween series of films has been running for an incredibly long time. The first movie opened over 40 years ago, and looking to today, 13 films later, the series is planning on coming to an end - or at least this version of the film series is (Hollywood no doubt already has plans on how to reboot it).

But as we're edging ever closer to the spooky season once again, we already have a trailer for this final chapter, known as Halloween Ends, wherein we get to see Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode going head-to-head with the terrifying Michael Myers one last time, as this will be the final time Curtis plays the role.

You can check out the trailer for Halloween Ends below, and as for when you can watch it in cinemas, October 14 is the date that the movie will premiere, so make sure to mark that down in your calendars!

HQ
Halloween Ends to premiere in October


Loading next content