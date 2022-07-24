Halloween Ends to premiere in October

HQ

The Halloween series of films has been running for an incredibly long time. The first movie opened over 40 years ago, and looking to today, 13 films later, the series is planning on coming to an end - or at least this version of the film series is (Hollywood no doubt already has plans on how to reboot it).

But as we're edging ever closer to the spooky season once again, we already have a trailer for this final chapter, known as Halloween Ends, wherein we get to see Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode going head-to-head with the terrifying Michael Myers one last time, as this will be the final time Curtis plays the role.

You can check out the trailer for Halloween Ends below, and as for when you can watch it in cinemas, October 14 is the date that the movie will premiere, so make sure to mark that down in your calendars!