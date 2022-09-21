Halloween Ends gets final trailer ahead of the premiere in October

HQ

Even though it has been called the final Halloween movie and has the title Halloween Ends, we are pretty certain Hollywood isn't going to cancel this cash cow. With that being said, we will probably never see Jamie Lee Curtis in the franchise ever again and it really looks like director David Gordon Green wants give this new trilogy a proper ending.

Now we've gotten the final trailer (which probably is final as the movie premieres on October 14), which you can check out below. It really looks like something fans of horror movies really will appreciate.