Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Halloween Ends gets final trailer ahead of the premiere in October

Michael Myers will finally be put to rest - until Hollywood decides that he somehow managed to survive after all.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Even though it has been called the final Halloween movie and has the title Halloween Ends, we are pretty certain Hollywood isn't going to cancel this cash cow. With that being said, we will probably never see Jamie Lee Curtis in the franchise ever again and it really looks like director David Gordon Green wants give this new trilogy a proper ending.

Now we've gotten the final trailer (which probably is final as the movie premieres on October 14), which you can check out below. It really looks like something fans of horror movies really will appreciate.

HQ
Halloween Ends gets final trailer ahead of the premiere in October


Loading next content