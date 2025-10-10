Halloween End had some really cool alternate endings

Many of us horror fans can probably agree that the final chapter in David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy wasn't exactly a grand finale. Sure, we got one last showdown between Strode and Myers, but it felt more like two tired pensioners fighting over the last slice of coffee bread. Dull and toothless barely begins to describe it.

So, could the film have been better with a different ending? Probably not — but the fact is that Green toyed with several alternative conclusions before deciding that Halloween Ends would culminate with the final battle between Myers and Strode. Not necessarily because it was the most creative option, but because many of the other versions were seen as too dark, intellectual, or deep — something Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed in an interview.

"The original ending of Halloween Ends, originally entitled Halloween Dies, was a scene in a mask factory. You see a conveyor belt of masks being manufactured. They're Michael Myers masks, which was saying, 'We're all monsters if we put on the mask. It's not just Michael. It's all of us, if we wear the mask.' And yet somehow, it didn't satiate. I think it was too intellectual for this finale. It was a big swing, and I honor and support the big swing."

Curtis also described a second ending in which Strode would have taken over as the new Myers. She said:

"There was also an ending in which we explored and filmed a sort of transference between Laurie and Michael. In the final killing of Michael, Laurie almost became him. In this second of glory — taking the life of Michael Myers — she became Michael Myers. She has to go away at that point. She has to revert back to the Laurie we met in the first film. She has to isolate herself for the rest of her life because she now has a piece of Michael in her. But it was too dark and too profound to satisfy the hunger of this 40-year journey."

So, what do you think — would any of these alternate endings have made Halloween Ends a better send-off for the saga?