Halloween content added for Grounded

If you thought being super tiny in a backyard with bugs and spiders wasn't scary enough, well tough luck, it's going to get worse. It is October, Halloween month. Obsidian Entertainment has shared a vlog about a brand new Grounded update (patch notes over here) that now been released.

It includes gameplay stuff like zip lines, new spider web and also sweet candy corn, and of course a jack-o-lantern landmark. Check out the vlog below for a presentation of everything new. Have you tried to survive the horrors of Grounded - released as Early Access for PC and Game Preview for Xbox One - yet?