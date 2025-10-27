Halloween 2025: 13 unmissable horror games to scare you silly

HQ

It's the spookiest time of the year once again. Unlike some recent years, 2025 will see Halloween fall on a Friday night, meaning you will be able to revel in the frightening feeling without having to worry about work the next day. So for all of you looking for something horrific to celebrate Halloween, we've got 13 unmissable games worthy of your time this year.

Alien: Isolation

Where would we be without Alien: Isolation? Arguably the most terrifying video game of all-time and perhaps the greatest piece of Alien entertainment since the original film, as is the case every year since Creative Assembly's title launched, this claustrophobic and atmospheric project is an immediate shoe-in for this collection. If you haven't played this game yet, stop what you're doing and snag a copy right away. You won't be disappointed. Or maybe you will, it depends how much you enjoy being scared beyond belief.

Alan Wake 2

If it wasn't for Baldur's Gate III being Baldur's Gate III, Remedy Entertainment's long-anticipated survival horror sequel probably would also be regarded as a Game of the Year winner. It's a remarkably well put together horror experience that has the right balance of supernatural and surreal X-Files-like fear mixed up with dark crime-mystery undertones, each depending on the protagonist that part of the story revolves around. Regardless of the time of the year, you should play Alan Wake 2 as it's truly special.

Dead Space

Perhaps the best example of an original sci-fi horror experience in the video game industry. Dead Space - and because it's a fantastic remake - specifically the 2023 remake by Motive, is a fantastic exploration into futuristic horror. It has all the darkness and creepy monsters as you could hope for, there are plenty of harrowing developments and plot twists as the story commences, and all of this while being served up with a fulfilling gameplay structure that is rewarding to master. As they say, "in space, no one-" wait, that's the wrong sci-fi horror series.

Outlast

If you had to ask me personally, which game I regard as the most frightening of all-time, it would be Outlast. This game, the original one mind you, delivers a feeling of being helpless that few others can rival. It's harrowing, dark, claustrophobic, fearful, everything you could possibly want out of a horror game, and this is somewhat down to the focus on low-light, managing limited resources, and avoiding terrible and savage enemies that want nothing more than to brutally murder you. Horror at its finest.

Resident Evil 2

There's a constant debate around which is the best Resident Evil game out of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4. There's good arguments for both to be regarded as the cream of the crop, but when it comes to an actual focus on horror, RE2 takes the crown in our books. RE4 is great at a lot of things, but Leon always seems in control in that game, which gives it more action-oriented vibes than RE2. This game, thanks to stalkers like Mr. X and a grander emphasis on heroes that are less familiar with the horrors of the Umbrella Corporation all mean that RE2 stands out as a game with a top-of-the-line fear factor.

Silent Hill 2

And speaking about survival horror sequels, we couldn't miss Silent Hill 2. There are many fantastic Silent Hill games, but we're spotlighting this one because of its ease-of-access thanks to the recent remake from Bloober Team. This is one of those games that everyone needs to play at least once to appreciate the impact it has had on the wider gaming landscape. It's uncomfortable, emotionally-distressing, dark, and suffocating, and it's a perfect template for all things survival horror.

Until Dawn

Supermassive's formula of making horror games has become somewhat familiar, but it all really started with Until Dawn, arguably still the best the studio has offered with this format. Charismatic and conflicting characters, a mysterious and savage plot, impactful and tough decisions to make along the way, all in a memorable and isolated setting. There's a reason why Until Dawn is so popular and it's because Supermassive has been trying to live up to the standards it set since it arrived.

Cronos: The New Dawn

2025 has been quite the steady year so far for fresh horror games and since we've already highlighted a Silent Hill game, it seems only fair that we show some love to Cronos: The New Dawn. Bloober Team returns to the list with the latest of its completely original ideas. Taking to a twisted version of Poland, this supernatural and sci-fi story looks to deliver intense and demanding survival horror action that requires you to be careful with your resources if you have any hope to survive.

Five Nights at Freddy's

You can't have a list of horror games without perhaps the most famous jump-scaring title of them all. Five Nights at Freddy's is one of those games that everyone should experience once, just to appreciate why and how it became so popular. You likely won't be all too bothered about playing the full collection of games in this series, but as far as Halloween goes, there aren't many options that are as easy to pick up and enjoy in one singular evening.

Dead by Daylight

Horror games are often a solo player's journey, but as Halloween falls on a Friday, why not bring together some friends to bask in the freaky fun? If that sounds like a blast, Dead by Daylight is a good place to begin as it's frankly one of the only asymmetrical horror games that has remained active and in operation for several years. Friday The 13th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Evil Dead: The Game, and more, each are iterations of Dead by Daylight, which continues to be the gold standard of the format.

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard

We've already included one Resident Evil game, but it felt right to include this as a second for two reasons. Firstly, this is an absolutely terrifying game that is incredibly well put together. You won't find many better modern horror experiences. Secondly, unlike Resident Evil 2, Biohazard plays from a first-person perspective, which makes it feel almost entirely unique to prior chapters of the famed series. Is first-person the right direction for the future of Resident Evil? That's up for debate, but it certainly stood out and impressed in the seventh mainline instalment.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

We could have put The Bunker here instead, as it's slightly easier to access in the mid 2020s and is still a fantastic horror game, but frankly nothing quite defines the Amnesia series like The Dark Descent; the game that many of you likely fell in love with while watching YouTubers leap out of their chairs in the earlier days of the platform. This game is dark and twisted, claustrophobic and grim, and filled with all the spooks and jump-scares you could possibly hope for too.

Phasmophobia

Kinetic Games' multiplayer horror game has become an immense success, shipping tens of millions of units despite still being in Early Access. Designed as the ultimate ghost hunting simulator, this project is all about using your wits and quirky tools in an effort to pinpoint, identify, and ultimately neutralise supernatural entities that are haunting various unique locations. It's uncomfortable and atmospheric, but also a little strategic and clever, offering a great cooperative option for this Halloween, especially now that the game is present on consoles too.

Will you be playing any of these games this Halloween, or do you have something else lined up to dive into?