Hallmark thinks Xmas trees and Xbox consoles are a great fit

We admit it's a bit early to start talking about Christmas, but the summer solstice passed almost a month ago and in just three months it's time to change European clocks to winter time.

Hallmark is now getting into the Christmas spirit and has announced an Xbox Christmas decoration looking like Microsoft's first console. In addition to spreading gamer holiday joy, it also has some built-in lights and sounds, specifically:

"Press the Power button on the Magic Light and Sound ornament to see it illuminate and hear music. Ornament plays the console startup sound and music from the video game Halo: Combat Evolved."

If you feel it's time to start preparing for Christmas in July, the Xbox Console Ornament will be released on July 22 and you can order it from stores such as Amazon.

Image from Hallmark.

Thanks Windows Central