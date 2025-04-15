Hallmark celebrates Easter with Xbox 360 Christmas decorations

HQ

Two years ago we told you that Hallmark thought we should decorate our Christmas trees with Dreamcast, and last year they decided we should do it with an original Xbox instead. Both of these were also really lavish with both light and sound effects. So, how do you top this?

Well, with an Xbox 360 of course. Now that they have released the catalogue of their Christmas plans for 2025, we find a miniature ornament depicting Microsoft's most successful console as well as one with a very three-dimensional Halo 3 cover where Master Chief is emerging from the casing. The Xbox 360 also has both sound and lighting elements.

If you feel like you want these on your Christmas tree in about eight months from now, you will be able to order the Xbox ornament in July and the Halo 3 ornament in October.