Halle Berry's Storm will not join her X-Men counterparts in Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

When Marvel Studios announced the Avengers: Doomsday cast recently as part of a far too long stream, it was immediately made clear that various actors and characters would be making their proper Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, including the former Fox X-Men cast. Yes, we have seen Patrick Stewart as Professor X in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and even seen brief snippets of Kelsey Grammer as Beast and Ian McKellen as Magneto, but the latter appearances predominantly have been so minor and short that they never really felt like actual debuts. That will be changing in Doomsday, but will they be supported by other former X-Men?

While we know for a fact that Rebecca Romijn will reprise her former gig as Mystique, and that James Marsden is once again donning his Cyclops visor, while Alan Cumming returns as Nightcrawler too. This is on top of rampant rumours that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will be part of the full cast that is yet to be revealed, so should all of this mean that the mistress of the elements will also return?

While Storm could show up, it's looking increasingly unlikely that it will be Halle Berry's version of the character. Speaking at CinemaCon (thanks, Variety), Berry shut down all hopes of seeing a casting chair with her name on the back.

"Keep waiting. It's not going to be there. It's not going to be there."

Granted, Marvel actors are well-known for shutting down any rumours and unannounced appearances, as Andrew Garfield for one managed to convince the world time and time again that he wouldn't be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home...

Would you like to see Berry return as Storm?