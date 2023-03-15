Halle Berry willed her way into John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Halle Berry plays a mean role in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. The character of Sofia Al-Azwar and her awesome dogs ended up being a highlight in the third movie, but the story about how Berry came to play the role might just be more badass than her on-screen character.

As revealed in an interview with director Chad Stahelski with The Hollywood Reporter, we're told about how Berry literally willed her way into the franchise, leaving Stahelski to simply just accept the fact that she would be making her debut in the Wick-verse.

"I got a call from WME, when we were still writing John Wick 3, like, "What do you think of Halle Berry?" Well, she's awesome. She's Halle Berry. And then they said, "She's coming to see you. Today." And I swear to you, that afternoon I get a knock on the door, and it's Halle Berry. She didn't miss a beat and said, "I'm just coming to see you because I'm going to be in your next movie." I'm like, "Are you?" Straight face, she says, "Yes, and I'm going to train my ass off."

While Berry's Sofia will not be making an appearance in John Wick: Chapter 4, the character is claimed to be getting her own spin-off film in the future.