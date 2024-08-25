Halle Berry was open to a return as Storm in Deadpool and Wolverine

HQ

Deadpool and Wolverine had some really surprising cameos and appearances, but it seems like not everyone was selected as a viable candidate to make this cut. Despite being a staple of superhero flicks in the 2000s and even part of the 2010s in the X-Men: Days of Future Past film, Halle Berry was not asked to reprise her role of Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Speaking with ComicBook on the red carpet for her recent Netflix film The Union, Berry revealed that she would have loved to reprise the role of the mutant, but she was simply not asked to do so.

"Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me."

Perhaps that means that Marvel Studios has grander plans in place for the future of Berry's Storm, one where she isn't classed as a remnant of a forgotten age, as was basically the narrative explanation for Wesley Snipes' Blade, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Dafne Keen's X-23, Chris Evans' The Human Torch, and Channing Tatum's Gambit.

