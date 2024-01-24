Halle Berry sci-fi movie The Mothership canned at Netflix

HQ

If I had a nickel for every time a studio had completed production on a project and then decided it would never see the light of day in the last few years, I'd have three or four nickels. It's not a lot, but it's strange it's happened at all really.

The latest victim of studio decision-making is Halle Berry's sci-fi movie The Mothership. As per Jeff Sneider, the film had finished filming, but Netflix has simply decided to axe it all the same.

It's hard not to think of Coyote vs Acme and Batgirl in situations like this, where WB decided that they'd simply lock the films away in a vault rather than see them release. Another studio could theoretically pick up The Mothership, but if interest remains low, it's unlikely we'll see it anytime soon.