Halle Berry is happy to reprise the role of Catwoman

It has now been more than 20 years since one of the world's most legendarily awful films hit cinemas, with that being Catwoman. It's a role that the film's star Halle Berry has largely come to accept and embrace for what it was, and in an interview on The Tonight Show, the actress said she would even consider appearing in a new Catwoman.

However, the condition was clear, "only if I get to direct it myself", and to Jimmy Fallon she said:

"I hated that it got all put on me, and I hate that, to this day, it's my failure. I know I can carry it".

She also mentioned how she has a very hard time with those who put all the blame on her for the film's shortcomings.

"I still have a career 20 years later. It's just part of my story. That's okay, and I've carried other failures and successes. People have opinions, and sometimes they're louder than others. You just have to keep moving."

What are your thoughts on the Catwoman film, and would you like to see a new version of it?