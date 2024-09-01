Halle Berry faces a dark evil in Never Let Go

If you've been looking for another horror flick to add to your list for the spooky season, Lionsgate has something you may be interested in. It's known as Never Let Go and is regarded as a psychological thriller/horror that sees Halle Berry playing a mother protecting her twin sons from an evil that has taken over the world.

The exact synopsis for the film is as follows: "In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award winner Halle Berry, and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times - even tethering themselves with ropes - they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival."

Never Let Go is set to open in cinemas on September 20, and you can see the trailer for the film below.