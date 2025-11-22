Halle Bailey and Rege-Jean Page collide in rom-com from comedy producer behind Ride Along, Night School, and more

You might not be instantly familiar with the name Will Packer, but you will likely recognise some of his projects. The filmmaker is known to be a producer on many of the biggest comedies as of recent, including the Ride Along series, Girls Trip, Night School, This Christmas, Think Like a Man, and more, and soon he'll be back with a new project that stars two increasingly popular stars.

Regarded as You, Me & Tuscany, this film is a rom-com that follows a woman who travels to Italy on a spur of the moment decision and soon finds herself wrapped up in a complicated romantic situation that includes a man she claims to be marrying and his cousin she is actually falling for.

The leading woman is played by The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey and her complicated paramour is being portrayed by Bridgerton and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Rege-Jean Page, and as for a full synopsis on the story, you can see this below.

"Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid, The Color Purple) stars as Anna, a young woman who has abandoned her dreams of becoming a chef and is now drifting through her twenties with a series of bad choices. When Anna loses her house-sitting job (and housing) in one fell swoop, a chance encounter with Matteo—a handsome Italian who happens to have a villa sitting empty in Tuscany—will inspire her to jet off for Italy, against the advice of her always-honest bestie, Claire (Home Before Dark's Aziza Scott).

"But Anna's plan to crash at Matteo's villa, without permission, just for one night, falls apart when Matteo's mother, Gabriella (Italian film icon Isabella Ferrari) shows up at the house unexpectedly. In a panic, Anna allows Gabriella to believe that she is Matteo's fiancée.

"That little lie becomes a big problem, though, when Matteo's cousin, Michael (Regé-Jean Page; Bridgerton, Black Bag) shows up, and Anna discovers that the heat between them may ignite a fire that will transform her life."

You, Me & Tuscany will premiere in cinemas on April 10, 2026, and you can see the trailer for the film below.