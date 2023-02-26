Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Half-Life

Half-Life gets ray-tracing mod

It's a huge visual upgrade for the classic FPS.

HQ

Despite its age, Half-Life still has an active modding community and plenty of fans dedicated to creating interesting projects that enhance the overall experience of the game or its sequel.

Recently, a modder known as sultim_t released a launch trailer for their mod, which brings ray tracing to Half-Life. Similarly to how ray tracing was brought to Portal by Valve, sultim_t's mod updates the visuals of Half-Life brilliantly, giving us great new lighting effects, reflections, and more.

To handle this mod, you're going to need a graphics card capable of ray tracing, but beyond that, you should be good to go so long as you have Half-Life and download sultim_t's mod from the link provided in the description of the YouTube video below.

Are you going to be playing Half-Life with ray tracing? Check out the trailer here.

