Half-Life: Alyx off-screen gameplay shows how it plays

Half-Life: Alyx has quickly become one of the most anticipated games of 2020, continuing the long-running Half-Life franchise in the world of virtual reality, and now we've received a closer look at the upcoming title via Adam Savage's Tested.

Tested tried the game out on eight different headsets, and throughout the video we can see footage of the game in action, including how you can interact with the world (opening doors and moving objects, for example), weapons, dynamic sound, and more.

We also see how you move around in the world, teleporting to different places while also moving your body to pick up items and use them with your hands, liking shooting guns and throwing grenades.

Tested also talks about the various setups with different headsets, and how the VR game performs on all of them, since it's not just Valve's Index that can be supported with this.

Valve has also said that Half-Life: Alyx's "initial" release will only be on SteamVR, hinting that PSVR hasn't been ruled out either.

Does this look like an immersive VR experience?