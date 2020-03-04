Half-Life: Alyx is Valve's return to the franchise, not the end of it

The long-running joke regarding developer Valve's inability to count to three could soon be obsolete as Half-Life 3 is still on the table. Half-Life: Alyx, Valve's VR project set to release later this month, on March 23, had Valve fans across the globe as excited as well as worried. On one hand, Valve's return to Half-Life could mean the series would be resurrected in the future and on the other hand, people were worried the VR project would conclude the series.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, however, Valve developer Robin Walker spoke about the return to the series, stating that Half-Life: Alyx isn't necessarily the end. "Half-Life means a lot to us, and it's been incredibly rewarding to refamiliarize ourselves with its characters, setting, and mechanics. There are Half-Life: Alyx team members who have been at Valve since Half-Life 2, and quite a few who go back to the original Half-Life. There are also people on the team for whom Half-Life: Alyx is their first time working on this series at all - and many of them certainly hope it's not the last. We absolutely see Half-Life: Alyx as our return to this world, not the end of it".

Now, the developers wanting to continue the legacy shouldn't be seen as confirmation, but it's surely nice to know that the passion is still there. Do you think we'll be seeing Half-Life 3 anytime soon?