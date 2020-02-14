Half-Life: Alyx finally has a release date

Valve only wanted to say that Half-Life: Alyx would launch sometime in March when it confirmed the game's existence after a short period of rumours last December. Weeks went by without news about the project though, so some aired their concern that it would join the wave of delays, something the company denied in late-January.

Now we know that Valve will keep its word, as the company has announced Half-Life: Alyx will launch on March 23. We were also told to expect more information and gameplay videos from the game in the coming weeks, so stay tuned if you want to learn more about what some believe will be the first real groundbreaking game for virtual reality.