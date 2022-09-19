Half-Life 2 can finally be played in VR

Valve's classical Half-Life 2 was released back in 2004, so it's a high time to be able to play the game in VR. Half-Life 2: VR Mod has been released on Steam.

As the name implies, this is a free mod, that is considered to be in a beta state. If your VR headset is compatible with SteamVR, be sure to check this mod out. Judging by the user reviews, people are really enjoying this mod already.

"The Half-Life 2 VR Mod releases for free as a public beta on September 16th. It is fully playable from start to finish, but not all features are complete, and you may experience bugs."