Half of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered players quit after about 15 hours

HQ

As gamers get older, it becomes more difficult to find the time to beat new titles. There's always something else on the horizon, and even a 40-hour jaunt can be quite a task these days. If we look at the data for how many players finish a decently sized game, it shows that barely anyone is committing the hours they need to reach the credits.

Looking at data from Alinea Analytics (via FRVR) on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, we see that around half of all players put in more than 15 hours into the game. Analyst Rhys Elliot revealed that despite selling 1.1 million copies on PS5, players on the platform did not intend to linger long in Cyrodil.

"Around half of Oblivion Remastered players on PS5 played for less than 15 hours, showing that most people got their nostalgia fix before meaningfully progressing," Elliot wrote. Still, with the game selling more than a million copies, we suppose it might not matter how long players are spending in a game like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered so long as they bought it.

If we look at Steam, another platform on which you may expect better performance considering there's mod availability and other features unavailable on console, the story is pretty similar. Only 7.6% of players have completed the main quest, with 55% having closed a single Oblivion gate. With 90.3% of players having completed the game's introduction, this shows just how quickly some can drop off a nostalgic return like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.