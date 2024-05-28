Half of Sony's Call of Duty players are still on PlayStation 4

HQ

Although there had already been an almost shocking amount of leaks about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, it was only last week that it was officially announced. No formats have been confirmed yet, but according to several sources, it will be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X - and seemingly to last-gen consoles as well.

The latter has disappointed many because they believe that the game will not be able to take full advantage of the more powerful consoles this generation because everything has to be adapted to weaker hardware. Now, journalist and insider Tom Henderson has made it very clear in an X post why Activision Blizzard is not willing to abandon the previous generation, explaining that just under half of Playstation gamers who run Call of Duty, play it on PlayStation 4.

Sacrificing the previous generation would have meant cutting out around half of all PlayStation gamers, which would have been money down the drain. Although a number of these people will upgrade in due course, it seems likely that next year's Call of Duty will also come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (and probably Switch 2).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to be shown in-depth on June 9, right after the Xbox Games Showcase. As we previously reported, it will be included with Game Pass from day one.