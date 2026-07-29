Half of England has officially been declared in drought

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The fourth European heatwave this summer is now in full effect, and after living its warmest June on record, England now faces unusual drought across half of its landscape, Reuters reports. The official declaration comes after weeks of hot and dry weather, with seven regions, including London, East Anglia, the Thames Valley, Wessex, and Devon and Cornwall, now in drought.

As it's coming to an end, July brought only 7% of its long-term average rainfall, thus providing exceptionally low levels. It even fell to 1% in parts of souther England. Meanwhile, almost 80% of the country's rivers remain below normal levels and resrvoirs have dropped to around 75% capacity.

The situation has caused restrictions that are already affecting millions of people. Seven water companies cut down their delivery to around 23 million customers. It's the third drought in five years, following similar situations in 2022 and 2025.