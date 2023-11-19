Half-Life reaches new heights on Steam with over 30,000 active players

HQ

Out with the new and in with the old, the now very outdated but still phenomenal Half-Life turned 25 years old yesterday and to celebrate this, Valve offered a yummy documentary as well as a plethora of updates to the game. Something that has had a clear impact, as its popularity has skyrocketed with over 30,000 active players.

Not bad for such an oldie and it also topped the charts for trending titles on Steam with an increase of over 3,200% compared to the previous day. The game is also currently completely free on the platform, so if you don't already have it in your collection, now is your chance.

Have you tried the new, updated version of Half-Life?