Half-Life 3 trailer is reportedly in the works

It's happening again. More fuel has been thrown onto the rumor bonfire that is Half-Life 3 - a fire that's been smoldering for some time now and simply refuses to die out. According to the ever-reliable Tyler McVicker, known for his detailed coverage of Valve and the HLX Files podcast, Valve is reportedly working on a trailer for Half-Life 3. Furthermore he says that players will most likely get the game sooner rather than later.

"The current rumour that's going around, is that work on the trailer is occurring. Players are going to get Half-Life 3's announcement and launch very close together."

As usual, Valve remains completely silent. No leaks, no datamines, no cheeky teasers. All we got at the moment are whispers from (usually) trusted sources. But judging from all the rumors that's been doing the rounds the past two years, and the intensity of them. There's clearly something major going on - or at least we hope so. But still - as always - take the rumors with a pinch of salt.