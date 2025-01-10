Half-Life 3 fans think they've finally found "proof" the game is coming

HQ

We've seen a fair few Half-Life 3 rumours over the past few weeks now. While the game's existence has become more of a myth than anything else in the decades since Half-Life 2's release, there is fresh belief that something is coming.

Now, as spotted by eagle-eyed fans on the Valve Reddit (thanks, Eurogamer), it appears that within Steam's backend, there are two games by Valve listed as upcoming. One is the hero shooter Deadlock, while the other is invisible.

Despite Valve's upcoming releases section having two games, the second is nowhere to be seen, completely hidden. While this doesn't prove Half-Life 3's existence, it doesn't disprove it either, which is all the excuse Valve fans need to go wild with conspiracies once more.

If Valve is indeed working on Half-Life 3, you'd imagine we'd hear something about it soon. Apparently, it's even in playtest at Valve right now.