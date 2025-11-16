Half-Life 3 announcement imminent according to rumors - might launch as a Steam Machine exclusive

HQ

Rumors regarding Half-Life 3 and Team Fortress 3 have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. With several persons tied to Valve or its community claiming that something major is just around the corner. Among them, insider GabeFollower - who previously leaked several accurate details about Deadlock - says that Valve will announce Half-Life 3 this year.

This is further backed up by Tyler McVicker - who discovered and leaked information about Half-Life: Alyx - adding that a reveal of the game is just weeks away.

Other sources, however, claim that we won't see anything at The Game Awards, and that Valve will unveil Half-Life 3 on its own terms. Much like they did with their new hardware this past week. But to spice things up even further, it's now also said that Half-Life 3 may very well end up being - at least initially - a Steam Machine exclusive. Launching alongside the anticipated hardware early next year.

Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming mentioned in a podcast that:

"Yeah, so like March, or, yea it'll probably be March, because I've heard there's a big game coming out in March that I can't say just yet"

Lots of rumors, all of which should probably be taken with a few handfuls of salt. But with this much smoke, there's likely a fire in there somewhere. It doesn't sound completely unrealistic, after all, since Alyx launched alongside the Index.

What do you think about the rumors? Does it seem likely that Half-Life 3 will be Steam Machine-exclusive?