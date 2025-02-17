Half-Life 2 art director and Dishonored designer Victor Antonov has died

Yesterday, we woke up to the news of the death of Victor Antonov, one of the thinking minds behind possibly one of the most influential games in history: Half-Life 2. With this, the industry loses a reference at the young age of 53, who leaves many projects behind him, such as Doom, Dishonored, and Prey. Arkane Studio founder Raphael Colantonio posted the following tweet as a heartfelt farewell.

Other work he has done includes a consulting role on Fallout 4 and as additional art director on Wolfenstein: The New Order. In all the titles he has worked on, we see art that identifies each franchise, creating a distinctive aesthetic and ensuring that his legacy lives on in these works.

May he rest in peace.