Haley Atwell returns as Lara Croft in final season of Netflix's Tomb Raider anime

Recently, it was affirmed that despite Netflix quickly greenlighting a second season of its Tomb Raider anime adaptation, the second round of episodes will in fact be the last. There will not be a third season, meaning this coming batch of episodes have a lot of heavy-lifting to do to tie the narrative up into a pretty little bow.

Now, as we near the arrival of these episodes, a full trailer for the coming season has been released, to give us a teaser of what Haley Atwell's voiced protagonist will have to overcome if she intends to save the world from a vengeful techno-visionary who has turned to playing god.

The synopsis for the second season adds: "Lara races across the globe to uncover ancient African relics before a techno-visionary bent on playing god uses them to unleash worldwide destruction."

As for when Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft returns, the show will be back on Netflix on December 11.