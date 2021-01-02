HAL Laboratory teases new Kirby projects for 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The developer behind the long-running series of Kirby games has recently released a tease suggesting that 2021 might see some new Kirby projects on the cards. The tease was originally brought up in an interview with 4Gamer, where three directors from HAL Laboratory (the Kirby developer) eluded to new games, merchandise and events.

The translated quotes by Siliconera user Oni_Dino reads;

"We at HAL Laboratory will continue to deliver games in 2021 filled with three key values: surprise, fun, and warmth. Thank you very much," said Tadashi Kawai.

"In 2021, I want to release another kind of weird game from HAL Egg!" said Teruhiko Suzuki. "And please play Part-Time UFO! It's a fun game that you'll absolutely enjoy! Let me know what you think!"

Yumi Todo capped it off saying; "We'll keep working hard on our goal in 2021. That is, for as many people as possible to enjoy Kirby [games]. We have plans not only for games but also for merchandise, books, and a variety of events like with the Kirby Cafe. We hope you'll continue to support both Kirby and HAL Laboratory in 2021!"

The events in the Kirby Cafe and the new merchandise does sound great, however, it's the mention of delivering games that is most exciting as this could mean we might be getting a few iterations of Kirby filled goodness across the duration of 2021. Obviously, we'll have to wait a little while to see what they might be.

Thanks, NintendoLife.